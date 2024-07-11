Forest festival celebration by state govt

Banamahotsav 2024 will be celebrated throughout West Bengal from 14-20 July. State level programmes will be held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 14 July.

Today, three tableaus were flagged off at Aranya Bhavan, Kolkata by Niraj Singhal, IPS, principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force. These tableaus will spread awareness messages to save the green cover and will also act as mobile units for seedling distribution in central Kolkata, north Kolkata, south Kolkata, New Town and Salt Lake.

The celebration of Banamahotsav will primarily focus on tree planting initiatives, distribution of seedlings and joint patrolling in forests, with members of joint forces management committees, free distribution of seedlings will be arranged from all forest nurseries, two seedlings per person in urban areas and five in rural areas.

