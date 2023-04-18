For heat relief, New Town gets its Tapovan

New Town today witnessed the inauguration of Tapovan, a little urban forest, covering an area covering 4,000 square feet. A total of 1,000 saplings were planted in this humanmade forest, which uses one of renowned botanist Miyawaki Akira’s most successful techniques for quickly expanding vegetation.

The basic idea behind it is to plant native tree saplings in closely-spaced grooves so that they compete with one another for light, which speeds up the process of creating forests.Specially prepared soil and trenches are used in this procedure.

A Miyawaki forest may grow vertically and generate mature ecosystems in 20 years as opposed to 200 years for a natural forest. A fully-developed tree produces 260 pounds of oxygen per year, and Tapovan’s 1,000 trees should produce 260,000 pounds of oxygen annually. Lower temperatures, less air and noise pollution, the reintroduction of native wildlife, and the development of carbon sinks are other significant advantages. “The saplings were planted three days back.

Once the trees are fully grown, Tapovan will be available for public viewing. For now, it needs to be protected from stray animals in order to ensure proper growth. Trees are essential to keep pollution and ecological balance in check. More such projects with partnerships are encouraged”, Debjani Rowchudhury of Inner Wheel Club of Calcutta Midtown said.

Shrubs like Tagar, Karamcha and Kamini, small trees like Amaltas, Sita Ashok, and Nageswar, and medium to large trees like Neem, Arjun and Palash were planted.