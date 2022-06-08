Steel major’s eco-friendly ride

On World Environment Day, Elegant Steel organised an environment-friendly ride jointly with CNG and supported by HIDCO, where over 190 participants paddled bicycles through New Town and Eco Park for a 11-km ride.

Debashis Sen, chairman, managing director of HIDCO flagged off the rally in the morning. He motivated the participants and applauded the initiative by Elegant Steel for promoting the sustainable way of commuting. The objective behind the ride was to spread awareness to switch towards environment-friendly ways of commuting, to keep the atmosphere clean and healthier, with the theme of the year ‘Only One Earth’.

Elegant Steel has been always in the forefront on contributing to build a stronger and sustainable tomorrow. The company has also pledged a yearlong plantation drive where it will plant over 20,000 saplings around its five production plants in Burdwan and Purulia districts. Deepak Kumar Agarwal, CMD Elegant Steel started the plantation drive from their plant premises on Monday.