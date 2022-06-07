Adani’s data centre and cycle hub at Midnapore get cabinet nod

The state Cabinet today approved Adani Enterprises for setting up a hyper-scale data centre at Bengal Silicon Valley in the New Town and provided five acres of land each to four companies for setting up a cycle hub at Vidyasagar Industrial Park at Kharagpur in West Midnapore.

A total of 51.75 acres of land have been allotted to the Adani group for setting up their proposed data centre.

“The state cabinet has approved the proposal from Adani Enterprises for setting up a hyper-scale data centre at Bengal Silicon Valley in New Town. The land is being given on 99 years’ lease. The state government is very happy with the investment as it will create huge employment and boost economic activity,” said Partha Chatterjee, state industry and IT minister.

Mr Chatterjee said the state government has allotted 200 acres of land in two phases at Silicon Valley hub and this land is being offered just beside it as Phase III.

Gautam Adani, the chairman of the group had announced during the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) that his group is set to invest around Rs 10,000 crore in West Bengal across various sectors, including port, infrastructure, data centres, warehousing and logistics parks, among others over the next 10 years.

This apart, Mr Chatterjee also said that the cabinet has approved offering five acres of land each to four companies for setting up of a cycle hub at Vidyasagar Industrial Park at Kharagpur in West Midnapore.

The total investment in the first phase will be Rs 40 crore (10 crore by each of the four companies) and employment will be generated for 600 people with 150 to be employed by each of them.

The state government distributes 10 to 11 lakh cycles every year under Sabuj Sathi scheme that involves an expenditure of Rs 400 to 500 crore. However, cycle parts have to be procured from other states as there is no cycle factory here. Now, a dedicated cycle hub is being set up in Bengal.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet has further approved the scrapping of the West Bengal Group-D Recruitment Board, which was constituted in November 2015. The recruitment of Group-D staff will now be held through the Staff Selection Commission.