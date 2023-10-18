For hassle-free pujas, cops to patrol streets

After chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s assurance for a hassle-free Puja, Kolkata Police are arranging heavy security.

Since Mahalaya, people are thronging pandals. On Saturday and Sunday, long queues could be seen at different pandals. A senior police official said that throughout these festive days, strict sur- veillance will continue in the city.

There will be intense monitoring from Chaturthi (fourth day) onwards. On the fourth day, 4,000 police officers will be on duty, and from the fifth day to the ninth day, 8,000 police personnel will be stationed in the city, he said.

He also said that traffic will be managed by 6,000 police officers. “There will be 51 watch towers in the city for surveillance. Sixteen deputy commissioners will be present for supervision, along with 82 assistant commissioners. Additionally, 200 inspector level officers will be over-seeing the security. Thirty ambulances will be stationed at various locations in the city. Sixteen quick response teams (QRT) will be on standby. Police presence will be substantial at key locations throughout the city,” he said.

Enthusiastic devotees have been visiting the well-known pujas like Sreebhumi Sporting, Chetla Agrani, and Suruchi Sangha etc.

Moreover, many have been wandering through the illuminated streets of Tolly- gunge.

“Actually, the twin focus areas for entire puja arrangements are smooth vehicular traffic and proper pedestrian movement. Based on the past experience and present feedback a comprehensive scheme at barricades and channelizers has been planned to separate these two and manage the points where they clash,” Joint CP (headquarters) Pandey Santosh told The Statesman. Yesterday Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal asked the force to save the honour of Kolkata police.

There will be intense mon- itoring of the police personnel from the anti-rowdy section from the fourth day onwards to curb the activities of eve-teasing.