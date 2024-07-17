Young girl buried after rape in Howrah

A young girl’s body was recovered in the Jaypur police station area of Howrah yesterday. The incident caused a stir after she went missing while watching idol immersion.

The family has accused a neighbour of kidnapping, raping, and murdering the girl. According to local sources, there was a Durga Puja in a village under the Jaypur police station. The girl left home on Sunday, saying she was going to watch the idol immersion. When she did not return home even after 10 pm, the family became worried and started searching for her. After searching various places throughout the night and failing to find her, her father approached the police.

A search was launched. During the investigation, the police detained a neighbour for questioning. According to police sources, during continued interrogation, the accused admitted that he had strangled the girl and buried her body in a field. In the evening, the police went to the spot, dug up the ground, and recovered the body. The family was notified and the body was sent for post-mortem. Police sources indicated that they are investigating whether the girl was raped.

Police are trying to find out the motive behind the murder. The accused had been produced in Uluberia sub-divisional court on Tuesday. For the sake of the investigation, the police took the accused into their custody. They are also investigating whether anyone else was involved in the incident.