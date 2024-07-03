Food ATMs to stop wastage

Kolkata We Care will instal food ATMs in five different zones to address food insecurity in the city.

The ATMs will be placed outside local police stations for safety and security.

The food ATM concept first began on 15 August, 2017 at CIT Road Sanjha Chulha, where excess food is collected daily and distributed among 50 persons.

Advertisement

The food ATMs will be managed by local students. They will put up placards and create awareness against food wastage. The placards will be put up at various traffic signals. The purpose is to make people aware not to waste food and attract young people to do community service.

The initiative will be launched in collaboration with Kolkata Police to encourage broader community participation. The food ATMs will significantly reduce food wastage and satiate hunger in Kolkata, making a meaningful difference in the lives of the underprivileged.