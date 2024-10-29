Flooded roads: Mother rushed to hospital on makeshift raft

Heavy rains turned an already difficult journey into a critical emergency for Lakshmi Nayak, a new mother just 10 days postpartum. Recovering from a Caesarean section, Lakshmi developed sudden complications that required immediate hospital care. However, her village of Debra, in West Midnapore, was already under a deluge; roads were flooded—some sections with water reaching waist level, others knee-deep—making it impossible for a traditional ambulance to reach her.

Determined and desperate, Lakshmi’s family improvised by placing her on a makeshift raft crafted from a discarded inner tube. Braving the waterlogged streets, they navigated the difficult route to the hospital. Fortunately, the journey ended with relief: hospital staff found that Lakshmi’s condition did not require admission, allowing her to return home. Her family carefully transported her back to her father’s house in the same unconventional but effective manner.

This incident has sparked an outcry among residents, highlighting a recurring issue in Debra and surrounding areas. Villagers report that each monsoon season brings with it flooded roads and lack of access to essential services. For Lakshmi’s family and others, the inner tube raft has become the only feasible option to reach healthcare facilities during heavy rains.

“The canal near Baragarh in Debra block hasn’t been repaired in over 15 years,” one resident explained. Even mild showers cause knee-deep flooding, and during heavier downpours, the situation worsens. Residents are forced to navigate the flooded roads with extreme difficulty, especially in emergencies.

Purnima Bhunia, the head of the local panchayat, acknowledged the concerns, promising that drainage improvements would begin soon. “The drainage system will be repaired,” she reassured villagers. Nonetheless, local frustrations are running high as residents see little action year after year, leaving them vulnerable during health crises and other emergencies.

Lakshmi’s case has drawn attention to the pressing need for infrastructure improvements in the area, where consistent neglect has left residents to fend for themselves in critical times. For now, the makeshift inner tube raft symbolizes both resourcefulness and the urgent need for change in Debra.