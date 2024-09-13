Highway heist: One nabbed from Tamluk, vehicle used in crime seized

The vehicle used in the highway heist has been seized and Madhusudan Bag, one of the main accused has been arrested from Tamluk in West Midnapore district by Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) in connection with the money looted from a Delhi-based contractor from NH-19 in Durgapur.

Madhusudan Bag has been absconding and hiding in different areas and when he entered his house, a ADPC team zeroed in on him and nabbed him. He has been forwarded to Durgapur Court on Wednesday.

The ADPC sources said that Rs 50 lakh has been deposited in his bank account, but has been already withdrawn. He has claimed that he has no clues about Mukesh Chawla.

Police have found 15 bank accounts of Madhusudan Bag and have sealed a bank account in which Rs 10 lakh have been deposited till today. He also has 13 sim cards. A resident of Panskura, Madhusudan Bag alias Madhu is known as Mr Natwarlal in the area for duping common people.

Meanwhile, cops have also seized another SUV from a hotel of Prithviraj Oswal from Rupnarayanpur, under Salanpur police station, which they claim has been used to commit the crime. The abandoned SUV will be a very important part of the case as fingerprint experts will try to find out the presence of the persons in the car on that day.

Fingerprints and forensic experts will also examine the two houses, said Abhisekh Gupta, deputy commissioner (east) of ADPC.

Already his wife has been arrested after the seizure of an automatic unlicensed revolver. The house has also been seized. Rs 7 lakh have been seized from the house of Ajay Kumar Das.

About four SUVs and six two wheelers have been seized after raiding the two houses of Ajay Kumar Das and Prithviraj Oswal. Both of them are the alleged masterminds of the racket and are absconding.

The racket operates inter-state and different teams of ADPC have fanned out in different parts of the country and in other districts of the state.

The cell phones of both Prithviraj Oswal and Ajay Kumar Das are switched off and the police team chasing them has lost clues.

So far seven persons have been arrested in the highway heist case.