Locals block road after 3-day power cut

Heavy rains and strong winds during the persisting deep depression caused power cuts for three days in certain locations in Purbasthali, Kalna of East Burdwan that invited a road block by the aggrieved residents on Monday. The locals blocked the road at Parulia market area for two hours which was lifted only after WBSEDCL’s station manager Indranil Debnath assured restoration by this evening. The officials said, uprooted trees caused indiscriminate snapping to power cables and stabilization staff couldn’t assume charge due to uninterrupted rainfall.

New footprint: Sleepfresh Mattress announced the expansion of the brand with the launch of 6 new sleep-care boutiques across geographies. The first COCO store in Kolkata is located at Homeland Mall, Bhawanipore. The other stores are GT Road in Burdwan, Babesa in Bhutan and three other locations in Chhattisgarh.

Advertisement