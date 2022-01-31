Fish breeding ponds on Singur ‘agri’ land prompt Opp snickers

The land area within the Tata project was handed over to the respective owners by the state government after the Tata Nano project was aborted. The state government reclaimed a part of the same land making it suitable for agricultural purposes, however, the farmers did not find it suitable for the particular purpose as concrete debris remained mixed with the soil, hence till this day, the major part of the land area remains uncultivated and full of weeds.

Recent activities of exvacation of large water bodies in the area which was only meant for agriculture have raised the eyebrows of opposition parties that have blamed the state government for cheating the Singur farmers. Meanwhile, large earthmoving machinery have been seen operating within the Singur land area handed over to the farmers by the state government for agricultural purposes.

Massive chunks of soil are being scooped out to form a deep depression in the earth. Bonomali Maity and other farmers at the spot said huge water bodies are being created to carry out fish breeding. The fish breeding ground is being prepared under the beneficiary schemes of the state government.

At present, 10 bighas of land area have been sanctioned by the Gopalnagar Panchayat, said the farmers. Other farmers on the spot welcomed the initiative taken by the Panchayat since no agriculture can be carried on in a land full of concrete debris, and macher bheri business is very profitable. Moreover, Singur can now also take a lead in supplying fresh fish to the markets of the district, the farmers said.

Senior BJP leader Mr Dilip Ghosh, on election campaign in Chandannagar, lashed out at the state Chief Minister and said Didimoni (the state chief minister) has not only cheated the Singur farmers but the educated jobless youths of the district. There are no job opportunities for the educated youths in the state, Chief minister scattered mustard seeds on Singur land but till now it remains barren with no crop cultivation. Weeds have come up all over as if narrating a sad story of how the Singur farmers and educated jobless youths were cheated and deprived by the state government.

The labour and Panchayat minister Mr Becharam Manna denied the allegations made by Mr Dilip Ghosh. Mr Manna said, the BJP leader should learn a lesson to talk less, they should understand and realise that the BJP party is not acceptable to the people of Bengal. The people of Bengal very well know that saffron party leaders are migratory birds, he said. During the election, they are found all around with fake promises but the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other party members have always been by the side of common people round the clock.