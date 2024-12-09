First FIR lodged against illegal water connection in West Burdwan

The first FIR against illegal water connections from the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department’s main pipeline has been lodged at Sripur Police Outpost, under the directives of West Burdwan District Magistrate S. Ponnambalam. The PHE department, in collaboration with the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC), has been conducting extensive search operations to identify and disconnect illegal water connections set up by various establishments, including factories, hotels, nurseries, eateries, and garages.

The initial FIR was lodged against Mohamed Raju in Sripur for illegally tapping the water connection to supply water for car washing, filling water tankers, and for irrigation purposes. A case has been registered under sections 379A and 305 of the Indian Penal Code. This crackdown on illegal water connections is part of a statewide initiative directed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The aim is to ensure adequate water supply for legitimate consumers who have been affected by these illegal connections. The PHE department has issued a stern warning to all individuals and establishments with illegal connections, urging them to disconnect immediately or face legal action, including penalties and FIRs. The department plans to continue these operations in the coming days to address the issue of illegal water usage in West Burdwan district.

