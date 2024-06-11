Firhad holds review meeting in Siliguri

Kolkata mayor and urban development and municipal affairs minister Firhad Hakim is set to convene a meeting with other party leaders to evaluate the results of the parliamentary elections in Siliguri tonight.

According to Firhad Hakim, despite chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s popularity among the people of north Bengal, the party’s leaders and organization have been unsuccessful in securing votes.

This has prompted the TMC high command to task Hakim with analysing the situation after the party’s disappointing performance in recovering Lok Sabha seats, particularly Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Siliguri under the Darjeeling Parliamentary Constituency.

Sources reveal that TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee suggested that Hakim would review the political state of this region, even though another senior leader and minister, Aroop Biswas, was responsible for organizing the party in this area.

Hakim recently visited this region and spoke with both local citizens and TMC leaders to understand why unexpected results were seen in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Siliguri during the Lok Sabha polls.

Notably, after gathering information on these areas, Hakim held a meeting with party leaders, which is going on, in Siliguri to night to assess the outcomes of the polls there.

Interestingly, BJP candidate Raju Bista won by a large margin in 46 out of 47 wards under Siliguri Municipal Corporation area. It should be noted that a portion of this area falls under Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seat.

In 2019, BJP won seven seats in north Bengal; however, they were only able to keep six seats in 2024. The TMC was only able to regain Cooch Behar by defeating ex-Union minister Nisith Pramanik with their candidate Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia.