Fire breaks out in multi-storey building at Nonapukur

Residents were gripped by panic after a fire broke out in a multi-storey building at Nonapukur this afternoon. Five persons including two children were trapped in the building for about an hour and were later rescued by fire service personnel. The incident took place at around 3.30 pm at a flat in the building that was primarily used as residential units. Columns of smoke billowing from the other windows covered the area in no time.

Tongues of flames kept leaping from the windows of the structure for hours. The residents were in panic as five persons including two children remained trapped in the building for about an hour. The trapped residents were rescued by the team of firemen with the help of a ladder. According to the state Fire and Emergency Services Department, eight fire engines were engaged at the site to douse the flames. However, being a congested place, it gave the firemen a tough time in bringing the fire under control. The fire was brought under control after more than an hour.

