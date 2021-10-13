Fire breaks out in Bengal secretariat Nabanna

A fire broke out on the panel of the mobile towers on the roof of the 14th floor of the West Bengal secretariat in Nabanna in Kolkata on Tuesday noon. Firefighters and police rushed to the spot and the brought the fire under control within half-an-hour.

Though Nabanna sources said that the fire was not a major one, chief secretary H.K. Dwivedi ordered a fire audit of the whole building.

Around 1 p.m. in the afternoon some police personnel on duty in Nabanna noticed smoke from the roof of the building. Fire brigade was immediately summoned and three fire engines were rushed to the spot. According to the fire officers present on the spot, the fire was on the electrical panel of the mobile towers placed on the top of the building.

“It is yet to be ascertained the exact reason behind the fire but apparently it seems to be a result of short-circuit”.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has her office on the fourteenth floor of the building was not present on Tuesday, “The Nabanna is closed because of Durga Puja and the chief minister and other senior officials were not present today,” an official said.

However, chief secretary H.K. Dwivedi ordered for a fire audit immediately and the fire department has been asked to complete the audit before the opening of Nabanna on 21st of this month. PWD secretary Naveen Prakash and DG Fire Jag Mohan have been given the responsibility of conducting the audit immediately. A high level enquiry has also been ordered.