Fire at SP office in Purulia destroys documents

A major fire broke out in the office of superintendent of police of Purulia, last night. Several fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the flames.

The fire broke out between 8.30 and 9 pm yesterday, when the guards in the office found smoke coming out and informed the fire brigade.

Due to the fire, several important documents in the SP office were reduced to ashes.

After getting the information of the fire in his office, Purulia SP Abhijit Banerjee and other senior officials of the district also rushed to the site.

Prima facie, the fire brigade officials feel that the fire may have broken out due to a short circuit.

Not only papers, but some computers were also burnt in the fire, sources said. The fire was brought under control after a few hours. There were no casualties.