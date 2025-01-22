Fire affects shopping mall in Barrackpore

Barrackpore witnessed a devastating fire today near the Atindra Cinema Hall, located in the Ghoshpara area near Station Road. The fire sparked widespread panic among local residents as flames engulfed a shopping mall adjacent to the cinema. According to sources, the fire reportedly originated from a café situated next to the cinema hall. Smoke was first seen emanating from the café, which quickly escalated into flames. The fire then spread to a renowned clothing store, Zudio, located directly below the café. Several nearby houses have also been damaged. Multiple fire engines have already reached the spot to extinguish the fire. However, due to the congested nature of the area, firefighters are facing significant challenges in bringing the fire under control. There are several shops and numerous houses in the vicinity. If the fire had spread further, the situation could have turned even more catastrophic. Firefighters are making war-like efforts to control the blaze. Upon receiving the news, the police from Titagarh police station also reached the site. The entire area was engulfed in black smoke. The Barrackpore railway station is located nearby.

Residents initially attempted to douse the flames before the fire department arrived. A single fire engine was dispatched to the scene, but as the fire proved difficult to control, an additional engine was brought in. Firefighters worked tirelessly to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby establishments, which include several well-known restaurants and shopping centres. While the immediate cause of the fire remains unclear, authorities are investigating the incident. Firefighters are also engaging with local shopkeepers and residents to gather more information. The extent of the damage and the monetary losses incurred are yet to be determined. Meanwhile, precautionary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the surrounding area.

Advertisement

Advertisement