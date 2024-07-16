Naba Barrackpur Prafulla Chandra Mahavidyalaya: Maintaining a proud legacy

New Barrackpore. A bustling city in the northern part of the North 24 Parganas district, very close to Kolkata after the division of the country. It gradually grew from a humble settlement, thanks to the initiative of Mahatma Shri Haripada Biswas, who slowly built schools and colleges here. Those who needed educational institutions for their children found solace here, starting a new life. Thus, Naba Barrackpur Prafulla Chandra Mahavidyalaya was established in 1966 to provide higher education opportunities for students. But history never stands still. Today, what was once a cluster of trees has transformed into a vast campus. Beginning with the inconvenience of fetching bricks from Kodaloy station, New Barrackpore Municipality’s generosity finally led to the construction of today’s college building in 2007. It started with just a ground floor, then expanded over time into a multi-storey institution. Initially known as a commerce college, it gradually secured its place in the college curriculum with various subjects in arts and sciences, rooted in historical inevitability. And today? It stands tall amidst modern architecture, surrounded by lush greenery. Its diverse subjects, extensive infrastructure, and successful students have illuminated the college’s bright future.

2023 marks a memorable milestone in the college’s history. That year, the college achieved a B++ grade, acknowledging its progress. Behind the college’s accolades and recognition today lies the collective effort of teachers, staff, and students. Most teachers at this college hold PhD degrees. Educational qualifications and experience are the foundation, but the deep camaraderie between students and teachers is built upon this foundation. Outside the classroom, one may find students studying in libraries or teachers’ rooms. Study materials and notes regularly reach students via the LMS portal. Experienced faculty members are always ready to answer various questions in online tutorial classes after college hours. The college has also implemented a mentor-mentee system to further assist teachers and students. The college’s digital support committee, led by Sanjit Pal from the political science department and Soumen Ghosh from the mental health department, excels in digital support. Professor Swapan Kumar Giri, the bursar of the college, mentioned, “We have made arrangements for various financial assistance from the college for economically disadvantaged students who are lagging behind in expectations.” Additionally, initiated by the teachers’ council, the student aid fund has been established. Ensuring that no student’s educational journey remains incomplete due to financial constraints is its primary goal.

In the field of sports, students of Naba Barrackpur Prafulla Chandra Mahavidyalaya actively participate, especially in Taekwondo. The college has left its mark in national and international taekwondo competitions. In 2024, they won medals in the ‘Khelo India’ competition at the national level. They have also participated in the All India University competition and earned achievements in Taekwondo, including securing a 2nd dan black belt.

Since initially being established on just eight cottahs of land, the college has expanded several times over. Currently, the number of students at the college exceeds seven hundred. One distinctive feature of this college is its extensive number of classrooms. Among them, five are smart classrooms. The college offers majors in eight subjects: Bengali, English, history, education, political science, geography, economics and commerce. Additionally, there are minors available in thirteen subjects: Bengali, English, history, education, political science, geography, economics, psychology, mathematics, physics, chemistry and computer science. Departments of physics, chemistry and geography, along with the computer science department, have well-equipped laboratories that are quite advanced.

This year, another major subject, mathematics, has been added. Parama Roy Chowdhury (Bannerjee), who serves as the coordinator of Netaji Subhas Open University, has stated that master’s degree courses in Bengali, English, geography, history, education and social welfare are set to commence at the college in collaboration with Netaji Subhas Open University. Various seminars are organised for students throughout the year to facilitate their intellectual development.

Throughout the year, students and teachers have left an indelible mark of creativity at various cultural events organised by the college. The college’s cultural committee meticulously observes the lives of various luminaries or World Days. Saptadweepa Karmakar from the Bengali department and Barninee Mukherjee from the English department spearhead the cultural committee.

Apart from arrangements for coaching for weak or lagging students, the college also provides opportunities for further improvement for those who are academically strong but still aspiring to excel. Under the leadership of academic council members Aparna Mandal from the English department and Indrani Ghosh from the commerce department, the quality of education at the college is progressively oriented.

The college has a committee for student admissions led by Samik Sen from the English department and Nishan Chatterjee from the mathematics department, who strictly adhere to university rules and regulations regarding admissions.

The NSS group at the college is very active, promoting awareness through initiatives such as blood donation drives, human rights awareness, gender inequality awareness, malaria and dengue prevention, and anti-smoking or drug campaigns throughout the year. Additionally, the college conducts free health and eye check-ups and raises awareness about health issues and environmental pollution or traffic laws locally.

To ensure a brighter future for students, organisational and psychological counselling are provided. The college emphasises not only education but also directs students towards paths that enhance their future earnings. Ekramul Haque Chowdhury from the history department and Mukulika Ray from the education department are always proactive in this regard.

Presently, thirty-one professors and lecturers, along with ten educators, are associated with the college. Prafulla Chandra Mahavidyalaya is not just modern in the field of education but in all aspects. For instance, the campus benefits from Wi-Fi connectivity, offering modern technology facilities to both teachers and students. The college also boasts a gymnasium, a large examination centre, and a state-of-the-art auditorium for entertainment purposes. Under the supervision of geography professors Diyali Chattaraj and Mallicka Bannerjee, the college remains vigilant about environmental awareness and pollution prevention, both internally and in the local area. The environment consciousness committee ensures continuous monitoring to prevent the accumulation of waste or litter anywhere near the college premises.

For determining the internal quality standards of the college, there is an internal quality assurance cell coordinated by economics professor Angana Deb.

Sunil Kumar Biswas, the current principal of the college, asserts that students and faculty members of this institution have left their mark in various fields of society. For instance, a student who suffers from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), graduated with first-class honours in Bengali in 2020 and subsequently completed her M.A. in 2022, showcasing unparalleled determination to overcome her disabilities. Another former student, now employed at a government primary school, has been honoured by the state government for his exceptional achievements.

Touhid Hossain, a renowned literary figure and Bengali professor at the college, has already published numerous books. Shamik Sen, an English professor, is also an accomplished poet, with several volumes of poetry to his credit. Barninee Mukherjee, an English professor, is not only a literary figure but also a distinguished dancer, receiving accolades for her dance performances. Recently, an extensively covered Bengali programme on television highlighted her dance recital. Geography professor Rama Sarkar is a well-known translator and literary figure who has translated several works from German into Bengali.

These individuals contribute significantly to the college’s proud legacy, exemplifying excellence in their respective fields.