FIR lodged against NIA amidst controversy over assault and molestation allegations

Hours after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team conducting an investigation into the 2022 blast case faced a violent assault at Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore, the district police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the NIA team, accusing them of molestation, adding a new layer of controversy to the already volatile situation. According to reports, the East Midnapore police registered an FIR against the NIA team and CRPF officials based on a complaint from a woman who alleged assault and outrage to her modesty by the officers.

The FIR cited sections of the Indian Penal Code including 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and others. The complaint alleged that NIA officials molested women by forcibly entering their homes late at night. Simultaneously, the NIA filed a written complaint about the attack at the Bhupatinagar police station. However, as of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case. The assault on the NIA team occurred following the apprehension of two Trinamul Congress (TMC) workers – Balaicharan Maity and Manobrata Jana in connection with the 3 December, 2022 blast, which resulted in the death of three individuals. The NIA team faced physical assault, with one member sustaining minor injuries and their official vehicle being damaged by miscreants in the crowd.

The incident has ignited a fierce war of words between the BJP and the Trinamul Congress (TMC). Opposition leaders drew parallels with previous incidents, including the Sandeshkhali incident in North 24-Parganas, where Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were attacked by supporters of a now-arrested TMC leader. Accusing the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of instigating violence to obstruct the blast case probe, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla labeled the attack as “Sandeshkhali 2.0” and alleged it was statesponsored. He urged the Election Commission to intervene, claiming that Miss Banerjee had made inciting statements prior to the attack.

In response, Mamata Banerjee defended the TMC, asserting that the NIA officials were responsible for the altercation. She criticized the NIA’s midnight raids and accused them of attempting to spread terror in the state. Miss Banerjee further questioned the BJP’s stance on women’s safety, referencing incidents in other states. CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty condemned the attack on the NIA officials but criticized the police’s action of filing an FIR against them. He highlighted Miss Banerjee’s remarks at an election rally, accusing her of sending a message that central agencies cannot act against TMC members.

The TMC accused the BJP of orchestrating a witch hunt against its leaders and workers, citing heightened scrutiny since the announcement of elections. Party leader Joy Prakash Majumdar defended the women’s right to file a complaint and accused central agencies of harassment.