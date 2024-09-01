Logo

# Bengal

Female lawyer alleges molestation inside government office

In an unexpected incident, a female lawyer was a target of molestation when she was visiting the BLLRO office at Arambagh.

Statesman News Service | Hooghly | September 1, 2024 11:33 am

BLLRO office

A shocked and scared victim said, “For some work I went to the BLLRO office, Arambagh, while I was climbing up the stairs, an employee of the same office came too close to me and put his hand on objectionable part of my body and then made dirty gestures. I was shocked and panicked over the molestation incident. It is a matter of great concern that being a lady lawyer I am not safe inside a government office. What about the safety and security of housewives, female students? It appears that the law and order in the state is on the verge of collapse. The culprits have become fearless, even in broad daylight within a government office.”

The Victim has lodged a complaint with the Arambagh police and the police have arrested the offender.

The Arambagh BLLRO officer, Sarmista Banerjee, said, “At the time of the incident I was not present in office. The offender has begged pardon for his indecent act.”

