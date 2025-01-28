Arambagh SDO hands over job offers at Duare Sarkar camps

Skill development initiatives: Bridging the gap between education and employment
(The various skill development initiatives in India aimed at enhancing employability amongst students)
Duare Sarkar camps aim to reach government services at doorstep, an initiative taken by the state government towards providing job opportunities to educated unemployed youth. Arambagh SDO handed over Job letters to qualified seekers today.
The Arambagh sub-division deputy director of employment said, “As a part of the job drive, the candidates must get themselves registered with the state government employment bank portal under the employment exchange.
