Police help Madhyamik examinees reach centres in heavy downpour

A heavy downpour in Arambagh sub-division caused hardships to Madhyamik candidates, as many found it difficult to reach their examination centres. Some were stranded midway, while others forgot to carry their admit cards. However, Arambagh police came to their aid, proving to be good Samaritans for many of the candidates.

Ramesh Konnar and Bristi Lohar, both students of Nsisarayi High School, Mosharaf Hossan of Kalipur Swamiji High School, Anisha Pan of Parul High School, Bitisha Pal of Arambagh Rammohan Girls’ High School, and several others were held up in the downpour. With no transport available, they feared they would miss the exam.

On receiving information, Arambagh Police Station inspector-in-charge (IC), Rakesh Singh, personally rushed the candidates in his own vehicle to respective examination centres.

One student, Surajit Sardar, forgot to bring his admit card and, due to the heavy rain, was unable to return home to retrieve it. The Arambagh police intervened, took him back home in their vehicle to collect the document, and then safely transported him to his examination centre.

Arambagh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Suprabhat Chakraborty, stated that during the ongoing Madhyamik examinations, police were on high alert. Despite the extreme weather, they conducted intensive patrolling to assist students who were unable to leave their homes or were stranded en route. He emphasised that no candidate should miss their board examination due to adverse conditions.