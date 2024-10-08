Father of new-born arrested for assault on doctor

Purulia police have arrested the father of a new-born after he allegedly beat the attending doctor of a health centre in the district on Sunday afternoon.

Rana Pratap Kumar of Cheka Village in Kotshila police station area had admitted his nine-day-old child with high fever on Friday night. The child passed away on Saturday morning.

The patients and relatives of the child beat up the attending doctor of Kotshila block primary health centre Dr Kalisen Murmu for negligence after the cribs death.

Advertisement

The block medical officer health of Kotshila, Dr Pratim Dutta has filed an FIR at Kotshila police station yesterday evening after which police arrested the crib’s father and forwarded him to court.

Dr Sajal Biswas, secretary of Service Doctors Forum has alleged that there is still no safety for the attending doctors and nurses in the state-run health centre and hospitals, even after the R G Kar Medical College PGT murder incident.

Abhijit Banerjee, SP of Purulia said that already one person has been arrested in this case and 10-12 people were involved in the incident. “Kotshila police have started investigations and others will also be nabbed soon,” he added.