Exhibition showcases India’s prowess in defence production

The much-anticipated & East Tech 2024 defence technology symposium commenced today at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in Kolkata.

The event was inaugurated by Aroop Biswas, minister for sports & youth affairs, alongside Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command.

The distinguished gathering included the corps commander of Brahmastra Corps, and numerous dignitaries from the military, para-military forces and civil administration.

An initiative by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), East Tech 2024 is designed to spotlight cutting-edge technologies aimed at addressing operational challenges in the Eastern Theatre and the Indian Army as a whole.

The event covers an extensive range of technological innovations, including communications, tactical mobility, protection & sustenance, survivability, AI, Drone & counter-drone technologies, robotics, and firepower solutions.

The chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, addressed attendees through a recorded video message, highlighting the importance of advancing indigenous defence technology to meet the operational needs of the Indian Army, in alignment with Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

The army commander, in his keynote address, highlighted Eastern Command’s critical role as the largest operational command of the Indian Army, facing a spectrum of challenges ranging from conventional warfare to counter-terrorism, cyber threats, and grey-zone warfare. These operational demands require the constant modernisation of field formations and the integration of indigenous technology to strengthen the Command’s readiness. He emphasised the event’s goal of equipping the Eastern Command with advanced indigenous technology to tackle critical operational challenges.

Ravinder Singh Bhatia, President of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), emphasised the event’s unique role in mobilizing MSMEs from the Eastern Region especially West Bengal, which ranks second in MSME numbers nationwide, towards defence production. He underscored that the fair provides a critical platform to engage these enterprises, fostering innovation and national defence contributions.

Minister Aroop Biswas highlighted the state’s pivotal role in the nation’s defence ecosystem, noting that the state with the country’s second-largest number of MSMEs, is uniquely positioned to support India’s defence manufacturing goals. He expressed hope in the state’s potential to drive innovation and technological advancement, helping to meet the Indian Army’s evolving operational needs.

Over 150 representatives from Indian Manufacturers including MSMEs, from across the country arrived in the city showcase their latest and the most advanced weapon equipment technology.