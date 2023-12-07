Exec engineer of AMC receives life threat, files complaint

The executive engineer of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC), Abhijit Adhikary has lodged an FIR at Hirapur police station against a local promoter and developer allegedly after receiving a life threat. Hirapur police station has arrested Nitin Prasad and Bikash Burman in connection with the Asansol Municipal Corporation executive engineer life threat case.

Both have been forwarded to Asansol Court and will be taken on police remand for further investigations. However, the main accused promoter is absconding till now. Yesterday, around 9.30pm, the promoter, Ashish Patel alleged that a mob of 50-60 people stormed into the house of the executive engineer at Guru Nanak Pally in Ismile More and threatened his wife.

At that time Abhijit Adhikary was not present in his house. Receiving a phone call from his wife he rushed to his home and tried to convince the mob, but the promoter and developer physically heckled him and threatened to face dire consequences if he did not pass his building plan. Mr Adhikary rushed to the Hirapur PS late last night and lodged a written complaint. “The building plan is illegal and the civic board has taken a decision not to sanction it. But the promoter came and threatened me.

Advertisement

I have lodged a complaint at the local police and also met mayor Bidhan Upadhyay,” he said. Today his family members and relatives rushed to meet the Asansol Municipal Corporation and meet mayor Bidhan Upadhyay and sought his intervention and security of the executive engineer. “We will not allow any such hooliganism. My message is loud and clear, I will demolish all illegal structures or illegal building plans. This kind of activity will not be tolerated,”