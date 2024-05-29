ER to Introduce odour-sensing device after trials

Bad odour from toilets in trains would soon be a thing of the past. Eastern Railway is considering plans to introduce a loT-based electronic device that monitors and detects malodour prompting them to take steps to clean the toilets.

The system, according to the Eastern Railway, has been named as ‘Gandhvedh.’ The device generates a signal in case of deteriorated health and hygiene conditions of the train toilet and sends SMS and web-based signals to the nominated person, based on which the OBHS staff will attend the specific toilet immediately.

As learnt from railway sources, the system is a loT-based electronic device which apart from malodour monitors and detects total volatile organic compound (TVOC), temperature and humidity. If any of the parameters cross threshold values, alerts are sent on mobile and web app, prompting to take needed action to keep toilets clean and free from malodour.

The device, as informed by the railways, has various kinds of sensors for detection. The odour sensor in the device detects ammonia, hydrogen sulphide, methane, trimethylamine, methyl mercaptan, ethanol and so on. Another sensor detects total volatile organic compounds which are equally harmful to human health. The Gandhvedh device also has a sensor to detect excessive quantities of chemicals in disinfectant and air fresheners which are harmful to human health.

As learnt, after successful trial of the system at some station toilets in Central Railway (Mumbai zone), the railway board has instructed the Eastern Railway to conduct trials. The trials are to be done in 10 trains of the ER across divisions including three trains of Howrah division, three trains of Sealdah division, two trains of Asansol division and two trains of Malda division. After successful trials, the system would be gradually introduced in the Eastern Railway for automatic hygiene monitoring of the train toilets.