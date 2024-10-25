Sealdah division cancels 190 EMU locals

Office goers and workers might have to tweak their usual routine for the next two days. With the forecast of the severe cyclone storm Dana, the Eastern Railway has decided to cancel 190 EMU locals in various sections of Sealdah division between 8 pm on Thursday to 10 am on Friday. The division has also decided to regulate train movements in some of the crucial sections during the period.

According to the chief public relations officer of the Eastern Railway, Kausik Mitra, the decision has been taken for safety reasons. Considering the approaching cyclone, the divisional authorities do not want any train movements on the tracks during the anticipated period of the landfall. “For this, we are restricting train movements in some sections and suspending train operations in few others. In some sections local train operations are to be suspended between 8 pm and 10 am on the intervening night of 24 October and 25 October,” informed Mr Mitra. “However, in sections like Naihati, Kalyani, Bongaon and so on, local trains are to be operated on the usual time,” he added.

As a part of the precautionary measures, the divisional railway authorities have decided to run the last train of some crucial local EMUS of various branches mainly of Sealdah South Section before their schedule. As informed by the divisional railway, the last service of Sealdah – Namkhana would be run at 6.55 pm while that of Namkhana – Sealdah would be run at 5.35 pm. Likewise, Sealdah – Lakhsmikantapur would leave at 7.36 pm while Sealdah – Diamond Harbour would be run at 7.45 pm and so on.

Among the cancellation, 13 up and 11 down local trains of Sealdah – Canning section are to remain cancelled from 8 pm on 24 October to 10 am on 25 October. Similarly, 15 up 10 down local trains of Sealdah – Lakshmikantapur section would also be cancelled among other cancellations.

Notably, the Eastern Railway has also activated emergency helpline numbers to assist passengers during the cyclone. These helplines would provide real-time information on train services, delays, cancellations, and alternative travel arrangements due to the cyclone’s impact. The helpline numbers of Howrah division are help desk- 033-26413660/ main enquiry- 033-26402241, 033-26402242/ disaster room– 033-26412323. The help desk number of Sealdah division is 033-23516967,concise number 10725. In addition to these, railway stations will have dedicated personnel to guide passengers and assist with travel queries. Regular updates on train schedules and safety protocols would also be provided at all major stations and through public announcements.

Meanwhile, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, held a review meeting today with the general manager of the South Eastern Railway and gave necessary instructions and suggestions for tackling situations. According to the South Eastern Railway office, so far 172 trains have been cancelled following the approaching cyclone. Control rooms at Kharagpur and Garden Reach are also to be manned by officers of engineering, signalling and telecom, operating, commercial and Railway Protection Force equipped with satellite phones and mobile phones with BSNL numbers. A mini-control has also been planned at Baleshwar. Apart from measures like, diesel power as alternative mode of power in Kharagpur-Panskura,Kharagpur-Bhadrak, Tamluk-Haldia and Tamluk- Digha sections, adequate food arrangements with baby food are to be made at all important stations in order to cater the trains which might be controlled due to cyclone. The zonal railway has been kept on high alert from 6pm today to 6pm on 25 October.

Like Sealdah, the ER has also decided to cancel local trains in Howrah division. As informed by the zonal Railway, 68 trains have been cancelled in the Howrah division on 25 October. Also, trains that have not been cancelled and originating between 4 am to 10 am on 25 October would stop at all stations.