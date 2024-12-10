ER embraces advanced interlocking systems for punctuality

Aiming at smoother operations and enhanced punctuality, the Eastern Railway commissioned state-of-the-art electronic interlocking systems, coupled with supporting infrastructure to ensure faster, safer, and more efficient services.

According to the ER, the advanced interlocking systems play a pivotal role in increasing the capacity of the upgraded section, enabling the management of higher train frequencies with precision. With reduced delays, smoother train operations, and real-time monitoring of signalling equipment, enabling passengers to enjoy on-time services and a seamless travel experience.

On 17 November, a new distributed electronic interlocking system (Kyosan make) with 119 routes was successfully commissioned at Masagram by the ER, replacing the older Panel Interlocking system. This upgrade, part of a comprehensive yard remodeling project, facilitates greater operational flexibility and supports the Automatic Block Signaling system in the Masagram-Saktigarh section (11.2 Rkm).The integration of multi-section digital axle counters (MSDAC) from Eldyne and Medha enhances the accuracy of train detection, further improving system safety and reliability.

At Balgona, a new centralized electronic interlocking system in a hot standby configuration was introduced at Balgona on 24 November. Replacing the older GE make system, this enhancement ensures seamless train movements, boosting efficiency and operational dependability. Likewise, significant alterations were made to the Electronic Interlocking system at Saktigarh, accommodating 157 routes, and to the panel interlocking system at Palla Road, covering 38 routes. These integrations align with the upgraded signaling systems in the Masagram-Saktigarh section, ensuring synchronized operations and smooth train handling.