Emergency board meeting at DMC in wake of cyclone Dana

The board of administrators of Durgapur Municipal Corporation has called an emergency board meeting tomorrow in wake of cyclone Dana in the state.

Schools in nine districts will be closed from 23 to 26 October.

Already the IMD has alerted the state government and the West Burdwan district has also geared up for the upcoming cyclone.

Advertisement

“We have called an emergency board meeting to discuss and finalise our jobs and take actions for the cyclone Dana,” said Aninindita Mukherjee, chairperson of the board of administrators of DMC.

The DM of West Burdwan district, S Ponnambalam has said that a control room will be opened in the district for cyclone Dana. The national disaster response force in Asansol has also been kept on alert.