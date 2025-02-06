Army staff severely wounded in elevator mishap

An Indian Army staff suffered serious wounds in an elevator mishap at a residential colony near Durgapur town today.

Krishanu Banerjee, the victim was shifted to a private critical care hospital in the town where, the physicians said that he fractured his waist and lumbar region due to the intensity of thrust.

In December 2022, the elevator of the Durgapur Municipal Corporation-owned shopping plaza at City Centre here also had recorded a dangerous free fall due to lack of maintenance.

The army man staying in the colony had boarded the elevator at the fourth floor and before he stepped in the elevator cabin suddenly had a free fall to the bottom of the apartment building that’s managed by a private realtor. The mishap occurred at tower 58 of the colony.

Biswarup Banerjee, the secretary of the resident’s association, alleged: “The realtor has overlooked the maintenance of the lifts over the years despite repeated complaints.” Resident Gopa Pal said: “The lifts of the towers – 29, 34 and 58 were malfunctioning for three years but they didn’t bother.” The realtor, Anup Purakayastha agreed about the dearth of surveillance, and said: “We’d engaged a third party supervisor for maintenance but it seems they were negligent.”