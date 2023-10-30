Elephant herds pose threat to human lives in Bankura

Concerned over the influx of the migratory elephants in the Junglemahal stretches, the Forest Divisions in Bankura district have pressed a 15 member Elephant Squad into action for surveillance in apprehension that the maljurian pachyderms are likely to lock horns over territory, which may cause loss of human life.

In 2022, the migrating herds had trampled as many as seven villagers to death, besides causing extensive damage to the cultivation and yield. Since September, 72 elephants from the Dalma Range in Jharkhand entered Bankura in phases.

The last group of 24 wild elephants entered on 25 October through the West Midnapore corridor. Just before entering Panchet Division in Bishnupur, the herd saw the birth of a newborn calf in the Asthasole jungle. The herd already had two calves, incidentally.

“The herd lodged at Gorurbasa jungle within Basudebpur Beat in our Division for a day and then moved towards Sonamukhi Range yesterday,” said Anjan Guha, Divisional Forest Officer, Panchet in Bishnupur.

The first herd that’d entered in September is currently been lodging in Barjora Range areas under the Bankura (North) Forest Division. The herd poses a threat to localities like Gadardihi, Dakaisini, Pabhoa, Khanrari where the time for paddy harvest is approaching. DFO, Bankura (North), Umar Imam said: “During the pujas, we’d earmarked several areas as ‘danger zone’, and ‘no entry zone’ for the purpose of protecting the revelers.”

He said: “Our Elephant Management Team has been assigned to continue surveillance on the herd as the fresh herd that entered last week has also shown inclination to move towards Barjora.”