Naxalites file nomination on elephant issue

Elephants finally have come into focus during election as the Naxal people have filed nomination papers demanding immediate settlement of the recurring elephant menace in Bankura and its adjoining districts.

The CPI (ML) New Democracy today fielded Narendranath Roy as its candidate for the Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency today. Shubhrangshu Mukherjee, the district secretary of the party said, “Each year, the migrating elephants from the Dalma Range in Jharkhand are disturbing the life of the residents here. They kill people, they destroy crops, houses, still the government hasn’t taken any initiative to end the man-elephant conflict for over a decade.”

Roy said, “Besides, we’ve another issue like demand for irrigation in northern Bankura farmlands.”

