Heavy rainfall on Met radar for weekend

Kolkatans are likely to have a wet weekend. The Met office has predicted rainfall up to 70mm for Kolkata and very heavy downpour for the neighbouring coastal districts of South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore on 24 May, under possible impact of a brewing depression in Bay of Bengal.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), today’s rainfall is not related to the upcoming depression. Instead it is being triggered by a trough line stretching from northwest Uttar Pradesh to East Bangladesh passing through south Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal. The trough line coupled with a cyclonic circulation lying over north-west Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts is tipped to keep the city and the coastal districts wet for the entire week. During the period, Kolkata and other districts of south Bengal are mainly anticipated to experience thunderstorm activities along with gusty winds having lower intensity of rainfall.

As being tipped by the weather department officials, while the rainfall is expected to drench the city and other districts of South Bengal continue till 27 May, its intensity is expected to be more on 24 and 25 May. A low pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal around 22 May and is anticipated to get stronger in the next few hours. Initially, the system is likely to move northeast wards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by morning of 24 May, bringing very heavy showers in the two coastal districts and medium rainfall of up to 70mm in Kolkata as well.

The weatherman has even issued a red alert for the fishermen advising them to return before 23 May. They have also been suggested not to venture out into the sea on 23 and 24 May.