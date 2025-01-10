Elaborate arrangements made for Gangasagar Mela

State transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty while answering to the Media said the central government has always deprived the state. Nearly a crore of devotees visit Gangasagar Mela every year. The number of the devotees are increasing, yet the demand made by our state chief minister Mamata Banerjee to the central government to recognise Gangasagar Mela as a national event, till day remains unfulfilled. However, at the initiative of the state chief minister, advanced technology has been used to conduct this massive mela in the most systematic and orderly manner.

Transportation of a large number of devotees to Gangasagar is challenging. Expecting more devotees, a fleet of 2,250 state buses will daily carry devotees from Babughat; 21 new jetties have been set up; 32 vessels; 100 launches have been introduced and are fixed with powerful fog lights for fast and safe journey.

From Kochuberiya permit, 250 private buses have been allotted to carry devotees to the Gangasagar Mela. Water and air ambulance services are introduced to meet any kind of emergency and steps have been taken to provide uninterrupted internet services. Free Wi-Fi zones will be set up. The state transport department has taken every step to provide a smooth, comfortable and safe journey for the devotees to and from, said Mr Snehasis Chakraborty.

