Education ministry directs VBU VC to replace old plaques

The top officials of the Union education ministry have made it clear in a meeting at New Delhi with the newlyappointed acting vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati University (VBU), Professor Sanjay Kumar Mallick, to install new plaques and remove the older ones as soon as possible. Already, a six-member committee has been formed by the Union ministry of education for setting up the plaques in VBU campus, a write-up has also been provided which the varsity has to translate.

The acting VC of VBU, Professor Mallick has updated the education ministry officials about the current situation and the officials have given him certain instructions, sources said. The process for a permanent vice-chancellor of VBU should be undertaken, the officials said. The former vice-chancellor of VBU, Professor Bidyut Chakraborty has been allowed to stay in his official residence Purbita in Santiniketan till 30 November.

Professor Bidyut Chakraborty has been facing questions from Birbhum Police for several cases lodged against him. Yesterday, for three hours he has been grilled and will again be grilled by the Santiniketan Police tomorrow. The state government also wants Poush Mela should be organised this year, which is one of the most popular cultural attractions in Tagore’s abode of peace and draws huge tourists, both from India and abroad. Since 2020, it has not been held. During September this year, UNESCO announced the awarding of the World Cultural Heritage tag to Santiniketan.

