2 arrested 10 days after VBU student suicide

The Santiniketan police station has arrested Mohammed Kaif and Mohammed Fayez, both residents of Beniapukur in Kolkata yesterday in connection with the unnatural death of a student of Visva-Bharati University (VBU) earlier this month.

On 5 September, Anamika Singh, a third year student of Shilpa Sadan and a resident of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh had allegedly consumed poison in the Amrapali Girls Hostel in Santiniketan.

Her fellow hostel mates took her to hospital, where she was pronounced dead at Bolpur sub divisional hospital.

Advertisement

Later, the students of Visva-Bharati University (VBU) started agitating and gheraoed the Santiniketan police alleging that they entered the campus without informing the authorities and may tamper evidence like in R G Kar Medical College case.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Rana Mukherjee and SDPO Riki Agarwal rushed in and convinced the students to withdraw agitation and gherao. Her post-mortem was conducted at Bolpur sub-divisional hospital.

“We have found several Whatsapp chats, scanned call details and bank transactions and lastly arrested two persons from Kolkata in this case,” said ASP Rana Mukherjee.

Parents of Anamika Singh have lodged a written complaint against few persons for instigating her to commit suicide. Santiniketan police started investigations and found that several transactions were made from her accounts; she had taken money from some people who have been pressurizing and threatening her for refund. Evidence of bank transactions with both the accused have been found by police.

At last, a team, led by OC of Santiniketan police station, Kasturi Chatterjee raided a house in Beniapukur in Kolkata and nabbed two persons.

They have been forwarded to Bolpur Court and have been sent to eleven days’ police custody for further investigations. The duo used to work as agents of a private financing company.