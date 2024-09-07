Students lay siege of police at midnight after death of a student at VBU

Students of Visva-Bharati University (VBU) are agitating and gheraoed the Santiniketan police station after a third year student had an unnatural death.

Anamika Singh, a third year student of Silpa Sadan of Visva-Bharati University and a resident of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh has allegedly consumed poison and tried to commit suicide.

Her hostel mates rescued her and with the help of police admitted her to Pearson Hospital of VBU. But as her condition worsened, she was shifted to Siwan Hospital in Bolpur where she ultimately passed away.

The incident occurred yesterday evening. The students of VBU alleged that the police, led by the inspector in-charge, Kasturi Mukherjee cannot enter the hostel campus without the presence of senior officials of VBU like acting VC, registrar or proctor.

“We fear that in the absence of the VBU management, the cops will destroy the evidence found in the room if there is any foul play. After the R G Kar Medical College incident people have lost faith in the police. How can police enter without the permission and absence of acting VC, Registrar or proctor,” alleged a student Debamita Banerjee.

The incident occurred at Amrapali Students Hostel of VBU.

Later, Riki Agarwal, SDPO of Bolpur and additional police super of Bolpur Rana Mukherjee reached the site with a huge police force.

“We have reached here after being informed by the hospital and have talked with the VBU authority. The hostel room has been sealed and forensic experts will visit. A medical board will conduct the post-mortem of the victim,” said ASP of Bolpur Rana Mukherjee.

The students said that the incident occurred in the evening and the police came to the hostel at midnight and they found a similarity with the R G Kar incident.

The acting registrar of VBU, Ashok Mahata claimed that after getting the information they were in touch with the police and the hospital. “The girl who was lying unconscious in the corridor of the hospital was rescued and sent to hospital,” he added.