ED seeks details of Abhishek Banerjee’s assets

After nine hours of marathon interrogation of the Trinamul Congress national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the teachers’ recruitment scam on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate today sought minute details of the assets of the Trnamul Congress MP and his family members.

A source in the know claimed that after the nephew of the chief minister and number of two of Trinamul Congress made it clear to the ED officers during the course of interrogation that he is still the CEO of Leaps and Bounds, the agency, claimed the source, was taking the advice of experts on the likely roles of a CEO of a company and also poring through his statements recorded yesterday and verifying them with the information gathered during the course of investigation.

Yesterday after emerging after a nine-hour long interrogation session, Mr Banerjee poured vitriol on the central agency for executing a political vendetta at the behest of its political bosses in Delhi. He also challenged them to prove his alleged complicity as being the benefici- ary of the recruitment scam.

Advertisement

Calcutta High Court today asked the two central agencites, ED and CBI, to furnish documents entailing details of assets, banks and Income tax statements of the direc- tors and CEO of Leaps and Bounds.

The court also sought detailed accounts of the assets of those from the film indus- try, who are the under the scanner of the central agencies in connection with the teachers’ recruitment scam.

The Bench of Justice Amrita Sinha, while conducting a hearing on the ED’s action taken report in connection with the recruitment scam, asked the central agency on whether the ED and CBI had detailed accounts of the assets and income of the directors, CEO of Leaps and Bounds in their custody and asked them to furnish those documents. Alongside, the court also asked the ED, to furnish details of the assets of those under the scanner from the film industry too.

The court today sought details on the basis of the seizure list that ED had sub- mitted and on the basis of the documents the central agency had recovered following search and raids conducted by the ED at several houses and offices of Sujay Krishna Bhadra alias Kalighater kaku includ- ing the office of Leaps and Bounds at Alipore, of which Bhadra was the COO and Abhishek Banerjee was the director and still a CEO of the company.