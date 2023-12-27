ED on municipal scam: VC of Dum Dum civic body a suspect

After Tamal Dutta, the assistant engineer of Kamarhati municipality, who is under ED lens on suspected disproportionate assets case, the central agency claimed that Netai Dutta, the vice-chairman of South Dum Dum Municipality is also a suspect for his alleged complicity in the multi-crore municipality scam.

A source in the know claimed that the central agency during its search operation conducted at Dutta’s residence in October had accessed a seven page document entailing details in regard to alleged beneficiaries of jobs in the civic body. In fact, ED sources claimed that Mr Dutta was found to have a direct link in manipulation of jobs as investigation showed that his wife and brother became the beneficiaries in landing jobs at Kamarhati municipality allegedly taking advantage of the irregularity in recruitments at civic bodies.

Earlier, ED had in a report claimed that cash worth Rs 14 lakh and valuables made of gold and diamond worth Rs 1.62cr and assets had allegedly been confiscated from the Baguiati residence of Tamal Dutta.

