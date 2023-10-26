ED identifies more assets belonging to ration scam accused

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the ration scam claimed to have gained fresh leads on more assets of one of the key accused, businessman Bakibur Rahaman, who was arrested by the central agency in connection with the ration scam.

A source in the know said that investigations have revealed that Bakibur and his kin had amassed huge assets over the years allegedly running into Rs 100 crore The source claimed officers of the agency have zeroed in on as many as 95 assets spread across various districts and the city as well, whose ownership was allegedly found to have been with Bakibur and his kin.

The source claimed that land measuring 1, 632 cottah was allegedly found in the name of Bakibur, Besides, the agency also claimed to have traced nine more flats spread across Barasat, Behampore, Park Street, Raghunathpur and Rajarhat.Bakibur, who is allegedly close to a minister of the state was arrested following three days of interrogation at his Kaikhali residence based on an FIR filed by the central agency.

The agency also claimed to have impounded many incriminating documents along with three mobile phones from his Kaikhali residence during the raids conducted by it. The agency also claimed that Bakibur was planning to leave for Dubai, where too a number of flats allegedly belonged to him was found.