Eco Park: Special arrangements for festive days

Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) is setting up a 7.5m wide temporary road through Eco Park parking near Mistika Banquet to combat the festive rush at the country’s biggest urban park from 23 December 2023 to 2 January 2024.

The decision was taken at a high level meeting attended by the senior officials of HIDCO, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, RTO North 24-Parganas, WBTC, WBSEDCL, PHED, Health, NKDA and fire and emergency services. It has been decided that Eco Park visitors will enter Gate 1 and will go out from the proposed temporary road.

The state transport department will arrange extra buses of different routes to facilitate the visitors. The extra buses will be parked at the newly built New Town MCLP near Jatragachi crossing. The buses will be mobilized as and when required. The Bidhannagar Police will instal necessary signage at all the strategic points. Airport-bound vehicles will be diverted through Tata Medical route for smooth movement.

Provisions of temporary toilets will be set up at the Owl More, Nawabpur crossing and other locations by the Public Health Engineering Department. Airport-bound vehicles will be diverted through Tata Medical route for smooth movement of airport bound vehicles. The PHE department has also arranged 5,000 water pouches for the visitors.

The fire and emergency department will keep a fire tender and a bullet motorcycle fire tender 24×7. The NKDA public health centre will be set up near Gate 3 and equipped with doctors, nurses, technicians and ambulances. WBSEDCL will provide additional personnel to ensure smooth power supply during the festive period.

HIDCO will provide a public announcement system at all the gates of Eco Park. Eco Park has attracted tourists across the world and is India’s biggest urban park. Thousands of people visit the park during the festive seasons and all steps have been taken to ensure that they enjoy Christmas here.