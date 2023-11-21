CM to inaugurate Biswa Bangla Exhibition Centre

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is set to inaugurate the Biswa Bangla Exhibition Centre in New Town on Tuesday, 21 November, marking the addition of a state-of-theart exhibition hall covering approximately 2 lakh square feet. This unique facility, constructed using top-notch engineering, is adjacent to the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre.

The completion of the exhibition hall enhances the compactness of the convention centre complex, where discussions will take place at the convention centre, while industrial exhibitions will be hosted in the newly inaugurated hall. The main auditorium of the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre boasts the country’s highest seating capacity and was constructed by the Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO).

Additionally, a multi-level car park with a capacity of 1,500 is nearing completion, with some cars of guests attending the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) expected to be parked there. Following the inauguration of the Biswa Bangla Exhibition Hall, Chief Minister Banerjee will participate in the opening ceremony of the 7th edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit, scheduled to span two days. She will be present along with her cabinet colleagues. Senior bureaucrats of the state government, headed by chief secretary HK Dwivedi, will be present at the function.

The programme will start at 3 p.m. The two-day BGBS will be held at three venues, namely the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre and Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, while the concluding programme will be held at the Dhana Dhanya auditorium on 22 November. Business leaders including Mukesh Ambani, Niranjan Hiranandani, Sajiv Goenka, Sajjan Jindal, Sanjeev Puri, Purendu Chatterjee, and Harvardhan Neotia are likely to be present at the function, along with a host of industrialists.

There will be a delegation from the United Kingdom, Poland, and several other countries. Chief Economic Advisor Amit Mitra is likely to attend the conference. At the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), a key focus area will be Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises and Textiles (MSME).

Currently holding the second position in the country in MSME, Bengal aspires to secure the top spot. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will elaborate on why Bengal is an optimal business destination for foreign delegates, emphasising its strategic location as the gateway to the north-east and expansive hinterland. With a well-established land bank, the state government prioritises investorfriendly policies, ensuring efficient services for all stakeholders.

Recognizing tourism as an industry, Bengal is making significant strides in this sector, particularly along the coastline. Infrastructure improvements, such as those in Digha, are expected to boost tourism, presenting investment opportunities in destinations like Digha, Mandarmani, and the Sundarbans. The homestays set up in different districts, both in north Bengal and south Bengal, have fetched pan-India tourists. Recently, a team of 11 German tourists visited Jhargram.

The declaration of Santiniketan by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site is likely to attract more foreign tourists. There will be meetings with travel and tour operators and their counterparts in different parts of India and abroad will be held on 21 November at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre after the inaugural ceremony.