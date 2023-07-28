Eco-friendly ways blend with Puja themes

A few Durga Puja Committees have taken the pledge to have environmentally friendly products as they start apreparations for the annual event. One of them, Railpukur United Club, has decided to shun PVC and flex for banners. Instead, they are relying on jute and cloth ones to spread the message across.

Kingsuk Chakraborty, cultural secretary of the club, said, “We have seen that despite court orders and environment panel recommendations, use of thermocol (polystyrene), flex are still in use because of its easy availability and lack of awareness. We decided to completely stop the use of pollution-causing materials. We are also generating more awareness on ecology amongst the people around. Durga Pujas are the biggest celebrations in Bengal and this is the right opportunity to reach out to maximum people.

Our banners are from jute and cloth. We are also telling our local residents to avoid use of plastics throughout.” On khunti Puja day the club members took out a procession where they displayed jute-made banners. They are spreading the message in local markets too, asking traders to switch to paper bags. Artiste Sandip Mukherjee,who is busy giving shape to the Puja theme, ‘aparajito’ (invincible), said, “If we all take small responsibilities then we can collectively bring a change in preserving nature. Nature is being polluted in many ways and we are facing the consequences.” The theme also finds reflection in the idol.

“Ma Durga cannot be conquered just as we can never conquer nature,” said the artiste, whose silicone Durga idol is on display at Kolkata international airport. Expert on environmental sustainability and waste management Prof Sadhan Ghosh, feels this is a significant step and is willing to help people adopt eco-friendly ways.

There are a few thousand Pujas in Kolkata and it is three times over in the state as a whole. “If a handful of Puja committees take the initiative to be environmentally conscious, then it will make a big impact. This should set an example for others to follow. I will support anyone who wants to take my help in this regard,” said Prof Ghosh.