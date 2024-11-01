ECI hikes central forces’ coverage to state for bypolls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to increase the number of central forces for by-elections in six Assembly constituencies – Medinipur, Naihati, Haroa, Taldangra, Setai and Matharihat in five districts including East Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, Bankura, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar.

The bypolls in the six seats will be held on 13 November.

According to sources in the office of the state chief electoral officer (CEO), under the ECI, the Commission will deploy 108 companies of central forces for bypolls this time. Earlier, the ECI had decided to send 89 companies to the Central Armed Police Force.

The CAPF have already been pressed into services in different clusters in the six constituencies for area domination and confidence among electorates.

With demands for deployment of more central forces in some areas under these constituencies, the ECI reportedly urged the Union home ministry to increase the number of CAPF personnel.

Responding to the Commission’s request, the home ministry decided to send additional 19 companies of central forces to West Bengal.

Sources said the forces — 29 companies of the CRPF, 40 of the BSF, CISF and ITBP 12 each, and 13 of the SSB — would cover 1,583 polling stations in the six constituencies, with an average of 5.6 personnel per booth. Additionally, five companies of the CRPF will be deployed to guard the strong rooms.

Opposition BJP has already met the CEO Aariz Aftab and demanded to exclude civic volunteers from the polling duty and rely solely on central forces for the purpose for peaceful elections.

“We want the by-elections to be conducted by the central forces. We asked the commission not to use civic volunteers in this election. Our party representatives have already met the CEO on Monday and submitted our demands”, a BJP leader said.

The BJP delegation demanded the suspension of the beneficiary verification process for the Banglar Awaas Yojana, initiated by the state government on 21 October, calling it a violation of the model code of conduct in the five districts.

“Every verified beneficiary will receive Rs 1.3 lakh for the construction of a pucca house. This is a gross violation of the model code of conduct. The commission should take immediate steps to stop this verification process because it is the basis of the project,” the BJP leader said.