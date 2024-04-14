EC officials meet DMs, police top brass on 1st phase of polls

With close to seven days for the first phase of parliamentary elections, the Election Commission today issued a caution saying “let there be no violence”.

The national poll panel, at a meeting with the district magistrates, CPs and SPs discussed among other things, reassessed security and overall arrangements for the three Lok Sabha seats that would go to the polls on 19 April.

Sources at the CEO’s office put it that the commission made it amply clear to the police chiefs and the polling officials that it would have zero tolerance towards violence with a specific emphasis on unbiased action from the police deployed during the polls.

The EC reiterated that all booths would be manned by the CAPF personnel in the three districts during the polling day on 19 April and the reports must be submitted to the commission in every one hour to make it abreast of the situation unfolding.