EB Fan Club members bring out peace rally

The East Bengal Fan Club members today brought out a peace rally in Durgapur town to give a message to the caretaker government in Bangladesh to ensure protection of the minorities in the troubled neighbouring country where the weaker community members are allegedly attacked, killed indiscriminately in the violence which erupted after the arrest of a Hindu monk.

Around hundred East Bengal Fan Club members, wearing club jerseys and holding placards in hand, marched from the Asansol Durgapur Development Authority crossing at City Centre in the town. Lalit Das, secretary of the Fan Club said, “Bangladesh still occupies the heart of millions of migrated families and East Bengal Club members and supporters. Family members, kin of many Indians are still staying there. It’s very unfortunate that the caretaker government has maintained indifference when hundreds of minorities are attacked, harassed there, which we never had expected. We want the Bangla government to wake up immediately.”

