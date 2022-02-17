Eastern Command chief reviews security situation along Sikkim border

The GOC -in- C of Indian Army’s Eastern Command, Lieutenant General RP Kalita, reviewed security situation along the Sikkim border recently during his visit to Trishakti Corps.

The Eastern Command spokesperson said Lt Gen Kalita arrived at Sukna, Siliguri on 14 February on a three day visit to the Trishakti Corps. The army commander was briefed by Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Aich, GOC, Trishakti Corps on the prevailing situation and operational preparedness of the formations.

On 15 February, the Lt Gen Kalita met Mr Ganga Prasad, Governor of Sikkim, and Biswanath Somadder, Chief Justice of Sikkim. Issues related to the current security situation along the borders and various facets of the ongoing civil-military cooperation were discussed in the meeting.

The Army Commander also visited forward areas in Sikkim where he was briefed by senior commanders on ground about the prevailing situation along the border. During his interaction with the troops, he complimented the soldiers for their professionalism, dedication and commitment for maintaining round the clock vigil in inhospitable terrain and adverse climatic conditions.