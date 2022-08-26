Eastern Command plans adventure sports in Indo-China border areas

In a bid to promote tourism in Indo-China border areas, the Indian Army’s Kolkata-based Eastern Command (EC) headquarters has announced a series of adventure sports activities that may seek to provide impetus to India’s ‘Vibrant Village’ programme.

The EC, in its issued statement, said the adventure activities will be carried out from Mt Jongsong peak in the western extremities to Jachep La in the easternmost part, all along the northern borders in the Eastern Command area of responsibility. The adventure activities are planned over 78 days. It includes cycling, trekking, rafting etc. A total of 19 teams are participating. Most of the activities will take place in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Statesman, in its front-page special report published on 21 August, highlighted the ways in which the Eastern Command plans to respond to China’s dual infrastructure development near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh. The GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, Lt Gen RP Kalita had told this newspaper that tourism will aid the ‘Vibrant Village’ programme of India that looks at developing the border villages in Arunachal, Sikkim and Eastern Ladakh.

“We are aware of the fact that China has been constructing villages close to the borders and shifting population there. This is part of China’s dual use of infrastructure which can be used both for civilian and military purposes. We are closely monitoring the developments taking place. Tourism has immense potential in creating livelihood in the border areas in the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Hence, using this strategy, India will be able to counter China’s move of dual use of infrastructure,” said Lt Gen Kalita.

The EC statement said the adventure activities will help in increasing the awareness potential of adventure tourism in northeast India. These expeditions along the Himalayan trails are being done under unique civil-military cooperation. Most of these routes have never been explored by civilians, due to the inaccessibility of these areas. Further, to encourage women empowerment, approximately 15 female members will also be part of these activities.