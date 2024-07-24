East-West Metro project receives Rs 906 crore

In a boost to the ongoing Metro corridor, the East-West Metro project has received Rs 906 crore in the Union Budget 2024-25.

As per the data available in the pink book, some of crucial ongoing Metro projects have received a good amount of fund allocation this year also. Given the fact, the project between Joka and BBD Bagh has received additional Rs 400 crore from the ministry of railways. The amount has been allocated for the construction of Metro railway (16.72 km) including material modification for extension from Joka Diamond Park (Phase-I) to the Joka-Binoy Badal Dinesh Bagh via Majerhat project. Likewise, the 14.5km project Baranagar-Barrackpore and Dakshineswar has been given Rs 50 crore. Apart from this, the Dum Dum Airport-New Garia via Rajarhat has been allocated Rs 1791.39 crore against last year’s rupees 1700 crore for construction of Metro railway of 32 km.

According to the pink book, the city Metro has also been allocated funds of Rs 96.9 crore for rolling stocks and Rs 7 crore for signalling and telecom.

The details of the budgetary allocation for the ongoing financial year, however, are yet to be confirmed by the city Metro.