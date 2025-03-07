International certifier in France to certify new stretch: City Metro

After intensive tests with two upgraded rakes, the East-West Metro Corridor is slated for another round of extensive trials of the integration of the newly launched advanced signalling system with various interfaces.

In the previous phase of the traffic block taken last month, two rakes from the existing fleet upgraded with the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) were run exhaustively between Howrah Maidan and Sector V. Few rounds of vibration tests for checking its impact above the ground were also conducted. “The civil department is to compile the assessment report of the vibrations generated during the test runs of the rakes. Even as the final study report is yet to come, the overall impact of vibrations on the ground was within the permissible limits,” informed an official source.

In the next phase of the upcoming traffic block in the East-West Metro Corridor announced by the Metro authorities this weekend, the implementing agency of the project, Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited has planned to carry out another round of tests and trials mainly involving integration of various systems. “In the next phase, integration of the train control system with that of the other interfaces including the platform screen doors, fire safety system and so on would be carried out,” pointed out the official. Since the newly-built west-bound tunnel is yet to have commercial services, the KMRCL would also thoroughly check the integration of passenger amenities in the stretch.

Notably, apart from the two-day cancellation of commercial services along the east-West corridor, the authorities have also announced early suspension of the Metro on Friday. Even on Monday, when the commercial services are to resume, the first services in the operational stretch are to be run late. The regulation of services, according to official sources, has been taken to enable the switching of the new CBTC system along the entire stretch of the East-West Corridor. “As switching to the new software is a time-taking process and we wanted to start the testing and trials at the earliest, the commercial services would be suspended early on Friday and started late on Monday morning. During this time, the software used for the commercial runs of the operational stretch would be re-installed,” added the source.

According to the engineers, the final assessment report of the upcoming tests and trials to be carried out on 7-8 March is to be crucial. If all goes well and no major snags which are unlikely, found, the metro authorities could proceed with the next step. Based on the assessment report, the city Metro authorities would request the international independent certifier based in France to certify the stretch. “This could take some time. The assessment report is long and after going through it, the certifier could come down to the city for a physical inspection that generally involves a two-day visit. The commissioner of railway safety would be approached only after the independent French certifier gives a nod to the stretch,” pointed out the engineers.